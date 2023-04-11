Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described Senator Dino Melaye’s bid to become the Governor of Kogi State as a Joke.

Governor who made this known while speaking to Newsmen in Port Harcourt Rivers State Said Dino Melaye is a joker who does not have what it takes to be a governor.

The Governor added that the G-5 Governors have been able to ensure Fairness, Equity and Justice within the party.

He disclosed that they have also been able to expose the Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has nothing to offer the party.

He also said the constitution of the party stipulates that the deputy Chairman from the zone of the Chairman will be made the acting Chairman.

Advertisement

He added that the grouse of the G-5 Governors was never personal but about what the leadership can offer the party.

He said the new acting national Chairman of the party has an opportunity to make a change from the ways of Iyorchia Ayu and ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party becomes a force to reckon with across Nigeria again.

According to him, what is currently happening in Kogi State where the delegates list have been tampered with to ensure the emergence of Senator Dino Melaye as candidate does not show that lessons have ben learnt.

He described the former Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly as a jester who does not have what it takes to be a governor.

Going Further he said governance is serious business and cannot be left in the hands of someone who only acts drama on National Television.

Advertisement

He asked what the former Senator will do as candidate or governor.

He said the issue of being governor is not about abusing people on National Television or abusing Wike.

He disclosed that former Kwara State governor and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki brought the former Kogi West Senator to him that he wants to be the governor of Kogi State.

He added that if the former Kwara State Governor was watching he would be laughing at the memory of the encounter.

According to Governor Wike, Senator Dino Melaye does not have the character to be a governor.

Advertisement

Governor Wike went ahead to describe an encounter he had with the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar when he returned from Dubai some months after the 2019 Presidential Election where he asked him what he was doing with the former Vice President when he is a known supporter of the former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

He said any Primary that produces Dino Melaye as the governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State already means that the party has started the process of rigging the result against itself.

He said this shows that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party is not serious asking whether the party wants to present a candidate or win the election.

He disclosed that the plan in the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party is to have Senator Dino Melaye as the Governorship Candidate in the State Governorship Election in November.

Advertisement

He said if the Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party truly love the party, it will not sit down and allow the emergence of someone who is only known for abusing people to emerge as the Governorship candidate of the party.

Governor Wike said the plan should be how to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party is able to effectively challenge and defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress by picking the right candidate and adopting the right campaign message.

On what his interest is in showing so much concern about the Governorship Election in Kogi State, Governor Wike said he does not have to be from the State to be interested in what is going on there especially within his party.