Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested two suspects for allegedly stoning a 35-year-old man, Olorunfemi Tope, to death in Akure, the state capital.

Some persons including commercial motorcyclists killed the deceased after he crushed four persons to death on a motorcycle at ljoka area of Akure

Six other person’s were injured in the auto crash. His vehicle was set ablaze after he was lynched.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the killing of the man.

Odunlami said that one of the arrested suspects allegedly masterminded the burning of the deceased car.

The command’s image maker, who said that the suspects would be charged to court for murder and arson, appealed to members of the public never to take laws