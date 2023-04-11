The move to stop the migration of Doctors through legislation in the National Assembly has been described as one that will fail to achieve the stated aim.

Dr Marindoti Oludare a medical practitioner based in the United States of America and convener of the Social Rehabilitation, Grace, and Support Initiative disclosed this while speaking on the moves by members of the House of Representatives to stop the migration of medical Doctors.

He added that the members of the House of Representatives need to understand the problem they are trying to solve first before embarking on the moves to solve it.

He said that for example, they need to understand what the places Doctors go to know what condition they need to fulfil before taking measures to ensure they address the issue.

He added that for example in the United States Doctors do not need to present any certificate but to only show that they attended medical school and then take the medical exams their and get certification.

Going further, he disclosed that in the United Kingdom all you need to show is that you have four months in a teaching hospital and if an aspirant does not have it, he or she can do the houseman ship as a medical officer in an hospital there.

He added that the law has not been structured in anyway to achieve any aim at all.

He disclosed that Canada is also like the United States of America with you needing to take an exam before practicing.

He said there are many things happening in Nigeria right now that members of the green chamber should have concerned themselves about.

Going down memory lane, he said during his time in medical school, his matriculation number was 180 with more than 200 students in the class while two sets after him they also had over 200 students.

He said a policy was introduced in 2008 which they said had to do with the accreditation policy of the National Universities Commission to reduce the number of people studying medicine which drastically reduced the number of Doctors being produced.

He disclosed that most Universities in Nigeria with the exception of those in Ibadan, Ife, Lagos and a few others cannot admit more than 50 students into medicine at any given time.

According to him, the decision was a trade off which was to increase the salaries of Doctors, they had to reduce the number of Doctors they were training which in turn affects quantity.

He said another argument was that the government said the reduced number will help in eliminating the issue of so called half baked Doctors which cannot be blamed on them but on the system.

Dr Oludare said the issue of consistently reducing quantity for over 15 years will have effect, he said Nigeria is not the only country losing Doctors with India and Pakistan having significantly more Doctors working outside their countries than Nigeria.

He advised that Nigeria should be talking about building capacity and expanding on capacity to train.

He said the issue is quite clear with everybody getting into medical school not necessarily being able to finish while even all those who even finish and qualified as Doctors will not practice medicine while not even everybody who wants to practice medicine will want to practice in Nigeria.

He added that these factors will definitely lead to a shortage of Doctors in the long run.

He said on graduation in 2012, he was earning 180000 which was equivalent to 1200 Dollars then and he was able to survive without much ado but the value of the Naira is a lot less than what it was before.

He disclosed that what he called the “Emefielisation” of the Nigerian Economy has also contributed a lot to the situation with what he was earning in 2012 now just worth about 250 Dollars.

He said Doctors in the Country also seem to have a bounty on their head by kidnappers with them as prime targets knowing full well that their colleagues will pay.