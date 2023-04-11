The response by the “Obidients” to the statement of Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has been described as antithetical to Democracy and decency.

Senate Spokesman and Senator representing Osun Central in the National Assembly, Bashiru Ajibola, disclosed this on This Morning with Yori Folarin on Tuesday.

Mr Ajibola who said he is not surprised by the reaction of the supporters of Peter Obi to the Statement of the Nobel Laureate on the attitude of Peter Obi and his supporters added that it is their stock in trade.

He disclosed that any negative or perceived negative statement against Peter Obi and his Labour Party in the period leading up to and since the conclusion of the Election has been met with orchestrated attacks, lies and propaganda against the person of anybody who does so.

He said the So called Obidients attitude and behaviour is antithetical to Democracy which is about the heterogeneity of ideas.

He added that the belief among the Obidients that they are right at all times and that their own opinion must be the one acceptable at all times is nothing short of Fascism as captured by the Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.

He said views cannot be imposed on people irrespective of how noble they are adding that the perspective of the Obidients is now verging on outright disrespect to people who share a different opinion to them.

According to Mr Ajibola, no right thinking person especially someone of the stature of Professor Wole Soyinka will applaud a threat to the integrity and independence of the Judiciary by anybody on National Television.

He said the Nobel Laureate is a national treasure who has been at the forefront of the move to entrench Democracy in Nigeria who will not be right all of the time like everybody else but deserves to be respected.

Going further he disclosed that the failure to win an election should not lead to an attempt to intimidate everybody into submission and undermine one of the critical pillars of Democracy which is the Judiciary.

He said the Obidients went ahead to question the literary prowess of the Nobel Laureate in their misguided attempt to intimidate him to submission.

He wondered how many of them has ever read a book by the Nobel Laureate including the ones recommended for literature describing the whole situation as very sad.

He said the so called Obidients have failed to get themselves accustomed to differing views which is something h said they must get used to.

On the offer of a public debate between the Noble laureate and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba Ahmed, Mr Ajibola said their is no need for such even if the Labour Party through Mr Tanko Yussuf have declined the offer based on respect and culture.

He said Datti Baba Ahmed should have come out to apologise publicly for his vituperations on National Television.

He added that his refusal to apologise was responsible for the unnecessary attacks on the person of the Nobel Laureate by his Social Media Mob and Militants.

On why the All Progressives Congress has not kept a dignified silence over the matter of the claim by the Obidients that Peter Obi won the 2023 Presidential Election, Mr Ajibola said the party will ordinarily not be drawn into a conflict over a matter that is subjudice but it will be wrong for it to allow falsehood from the Labour Party and its Obidients followers to gain traction without countering it.

He said though the case is already before the Tribunal the Labour Party and based on what he knows as a Legal practitioner if the case is dismissed leaving the falsehood flying around now will be a minus for the APC if its not countered now.

He said the Labour Party only filed that the President Elect is not qualified to contest the election because his Vice President Elect was doubly nominated.

He added that the law is clear on the issue of nomination but the attempt to befuddle everyone else by constantly peddling falsehood is what the party is trying to prevent.