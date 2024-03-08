Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his administration is committed to youth development, social inclusion and gender equality as it creates a society where every one can achieve their full potential.

The Governor, was represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, at the 2024 International Women’s Day Celebration, with the theme: “Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment

He also called on leaders to invest in the course of women to accelerate the development of the state and Nigeria.

The Wife of the Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged governments to continue to prioritise the investments in women and give them equal opportunities as she also called on them to be creative, innovative, as well as encourage one another.