The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashiru Adewale Adeniyi has raised an alarm over the illicit exportation and hoarding of food items by unpatriotic citizens that seek to cause famine.

Speaking in Yola during a courtesy call on the Lamido of Adamawa, the custom boss said that all Nigerians must protect the nation’s food security.

Adamawa state borders the republic of Cameroon and the border is used as a transit route by smugglers who smuggle contraband goods.

This is why Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri banned the movement of food items and building material to the neighboring Nigeria countries. But the Nigerian Customs Service is not leaving any stone unturned in line with its mandate to clampdown on smugglers and protect the nation’s food security.

The customs boss is seeking for the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders in tackling the food crisis in the country.

In his remarks, the Galadima of Adamawa, Mustapha Aminu, who represented the Lamido acknowledged the role of the customs in ensuring national food security.

He urged the customs to remain steadfast in its economic and security role and pledged the support of the Emirate to the customs in achieving its goal in tackling the current economic downturn.

The move by the customs DG is to seek the support of the traditional institutions and other key stakeholders in tackling smuggling and other economic crimes.