The Minister of Industry, trade and Investment Doris Uzoka Anite has announced the suspension of the newly introduced Expartriate Employment Levy.

The minister disclosed this after a closed door meeting with the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister said a stakeholders meeting will be convened to deliberate on the newly introduced Levy to be paid by expatriates on paid employment in Nigeria.

At the end of the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that the implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy will be paused, allowing for further consultations with NACCIMA and other vital stakeholders.

Also that A joint committee comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, the Ministry of Interior, NACCIMA, and other stakeholders will be formed to review the EEL policy.

Consequently, The rollout of the EEL, as initially proposed, will be deferred in accordance with the resolutions made.

Others in attendance at the meeting are the president of NACCIMA Dele Oye, the President of Petroleum Technology association, the President of Special Economic Zones Association, the Director General of The Nigerian Turkiye Business Council, the European Union Trade delegation head, the NACCIMA Chair of Digital Trade Group and the representatives of the National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises NASME.