The newly appointed Group CEO/MD of TVC Communications, Victoria Abiola Ajayi, has been recognised among the fifty inspiring women in Nigeria for the year 2024.

Victoria Ajayi is a distinguished business executive and chartered accountant who embodies versatility as a career professional, entrepreneur, and socialpreneur. She is the visionary founder of Emerald Cards Solutions, a leading multi-store and electronic gift card company.

In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Victoria is an accomplished author, having penned the book titled “The Precision-Led Woman: A Definitive Guide To Landing Leadership Positions.”

Victoria’s illustrious career extends to her involvement in global governance, as she serves as an elected member of the governing council of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), where she also contributes to the Remuneration Committee. Furthermore, she holds memberships with esteemed organizations such as the Institute of Directors and The Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria. Currently, Victoria serves on the Advisory Board of a gender finance and impact investment Fintech.

Passionate about advancing women’s leadership, Victoria established an Accounting Women’s Network aimed at empowering women to ascend to executive and strategic leadership positions. She actively mentors aspiring women in finance through structured mentoring programs within her network. As a champion of gender equality and advocate for Sustainable Development Goal 5, she founded Women Inclusive Boardroom Africa (WIBA), a social enterprise focused on nurturing a pipeline of middle and senior-level women for boardroom positions.

Victoria is dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and literacy, offering free financial wellness workshops to individuals and organizations. Through her unique 3-step model, she guides participants in creating personal financial plans to achieve long-term financial goals.

Educationally, Victoria holds an MBA from IESE Business School, Spain, a Master’s in Financial Management from Liverpool John Moores University, U.K., and a BSc. (Hons) in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University. She has also enriched her knowledge through executive programs at prestigious institutions such as Cambridge Judge Business School and Harvard Business School.

Arunnma Oteh

Another woman on the list is a Director General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Arunma Oteh. From September 30th, 2015, to November 30th, 2018, Arunma Oteh held the esteemed position of Vice President and Treasurer at the World Bank. In this capacity, she spearheaded a dedicated team responsible for managing assets exceeding US$200 billion for the World Bank Group, as well as overseeing assets for 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and other official institutions globally.

During her tenure, Oteh played a pivotal role in upholding the World Bank’s esteemed reputation as a prudent and innovative borrower across more than 50 currencies. She meticulously executed well-prepared transactions and adeptly coordinated credit rating and capital market relationships for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA). Additionally, Oteh led an extensive financial advisory business catering to World Bank clients, managing cashflows surpassing $7 trillion.

Prior to her tenure at the World Bank, Oteh served as the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria from 2010 to 2015. During her tenure, she spearheaded the reconstruction of the Nigerian capital markets following the global financial crisis and played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s Economic Management team.

With an illustrious career spanning 33 years, Oteh’s professional journey includes significant roles at the Africa Development Bank, where she served as Group Vice President, Corporate Services, and Group Treasurer. She commenced her career at Centre Point Investments Limited, Nigeria, in 1985.

Throughout her career, Oteh has demonstrated her commitment to global financial governance, serving on various boards, including the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), and the pioneering Board of the International Financing Facility for Immunisation. Additionally, she has contributed her expertise to esteemed bodies such as the World Economic Forum Agenda Council on Institutional Governance and the Africa Advisory Council for World Women’s Banking.

Oteh holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and achieved First Class Honors in her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim: Minister Of State For Police Affairs

Another woman on the list of most influential woman in 2024 is Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the minister of State for Police Affairs. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hailing from Nasarawa State, is a seasoned professional whose illustrious career spans over two decades across various sectors, including public service, private enterprise, and development initiatives.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Abuja in 1999. Demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning, Imaan pursued further academic excellence, obtaining two Master’s degrees—an MBA and an MA in Management—from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri, at the remarkable age of 21 in 2001.

Imaan’s dedication to professional growth led her to participate in the one-year Executive Management Intelligence Course 14, earning her the prestigious title of Fellow, Institute of Security Studies (fsi). Her esteemed fellowship at the National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies solidifies her status as a respected professional and visionary thought leader.

Continuing her pursuit of knowledge and her passion for enhancing national security, Imaan is currently engaged in doctoral studies in Security and Strategic Studies at the esteemed Nigeria Defence Academy. This academic endeavor underscores her commitment to remaining at the forefront of her field, poised to make significant contributions to addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

Imaan’s profound expertise in security studies makes her eminently qualified for her role as Minister of State for Police Affairs.

From August 2019 to May 2023, Imaan served as a member of the Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in program development, policy formulation, and strategic planning. Her invaluable insights contributed to driving major investments, bolstering the state’s revenue, and advancing healthcare and education outcomes.

Bosede Afolabi: Professor, Director, Clinical trials, Research and Implementation Science (CCTRIS)

Professor Bosede Afolabi is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and current Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria. She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, UK, West African College of Surgeons, and National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, and has a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Nottingham, UK.

She wears several hats as the Director for Clinical Trials, Research and Implementation Science (CCTRIS), University of Lagos, the founder and chairperson of MRH (Maternal and Reproductive Health) Research Collective, a community-based maternal and reproductive health NGO and the President of the Association of Fetomaternal Medicine Specialists of Nigeria (AFEMSON). She is passionate about the advancement of women’s health and the reduction of maternal mortality in Nigeria. Her research interests are in maternal medicine but she also practices clinically and is proficient in ultrasound.

Bosede is the Principal Investigator and co-PI of research grants worth more than $15 million USD and has authored more than 110 peer-reviewed publications focusing on maternal medicine and safe delivery, sickle cell pregnancy and health systems research. She is on the editorial boards of several journals including Reproductive Health and the Journal of the West African College of Surgeons, and is a PhD examiner at the Pan African University of Life and Earth Sciences and the University of Benin. She currently supervises 7 PhD students registered internationally and has collaborated with various international academics, including researchers from the Universities of Nottingham, UK, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Belgium, and Harvard University.

NNEKA ONYEALI-IKPE, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,OON assumed office as Managing Director/CEO, on January 1, 2021.

She was formerly Executive Director, Lagos and South West, overseeing the bank’s business in the six states that make up the South West region of the bank. She led the transformation of the Directorate to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth, across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28% of the bank’s PBT, deposits and loans.

She is a consummate professional of over 32 years’ experience across various banks including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions in legal, treasury, investment banking, retail/commercial banking, corporate banking. She has been involved in the structuring of transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation, real estate and exports.

As an executive director at Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.

In recognition of her invaluable contribution to the development of the nation’s economy, she was presented the national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2023.

Onyeali-Ikpe is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London where she holds a Bachelor of Law and Master of Law respectively. She has also attended executive training programmes at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst others. She has completed a Diploma programme in Organisational Leadership at Said Business School, Oxford University, UK and received a honourary doctorate degree in Business Administration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

She is also an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder/Creative director, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble

Adenike is Africa’s foremost fashion entrepreneur who is redefining and blazing the trail in the children’s fashion industry with over 35 years of experience in the fashion and retail business. Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is Africa’s leading premium children’s clothing brand, sharing happiness to over a million children and families across the globe, because she dared to dream and pursue her vision fearlessly.

An entrepreneur passionate about quality, excellence and service, she started the Ruff ‘n’ Tumble brand from the boot of her car in 1998, with a man-power of less than 20 people.

Today, she has built a reputable Pan-African brand, operating to international standards with over 300 employees, 17 retail outlets, an online presence and expansion plans across the African continent and the international community.

A dynamic and phenomenal woman, her quest for innovation and redefining what’s possible on her own terms gave birth to the creation of Gatimo Apparel manufacturing, a state of the art garment manufacturing facility with the capacity to contract manufacture high quality garments to global standards.

Adenike’s calling and desire for the development and growth of people led to the birth of the Betti-Okuboyejo Foundation, a garment making training facility which has graduated over 200 youths, empowering them with skills in garment making and entrepreneurship.

She is happily married to Adegbola Ogunlesi and they are blessed with 3 children.

Mo Abudu, CEO of the EbonyLife Group

Mosunmola Abudu, ‘Mo Abudu’, is the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, one of Africa’s leading media conglomerates. The group comprises EbonyLife Media, creators of original African content, EbonyLife Place, a luxury entertainment resort, and the EbonyLife Creative Academy, a film school in Lagos designed to accelerate filmmaking skills.

Mo began her career in HR, later owning her own recruitment firm and developing the Protea Hotel, Oakwood Park – Nigeria’s first new-build hotel of its type. She then launched her media career with Inspire Africa, an edutainment company designed to inspire, educate, motivate and entertain. The company’s anchor project was Africa’s first syndicated talk show, Moments with Mo, presented and produced by Mo.

In 2013 Mo launched EbonyLife TV, a Pan African entertainment channel on the DStv network, driven by a belief to uplift Africa’s imagine in the media. The channel produced a string of aspirational series and was featured as a Harvard Business School case study in 2021. The EbonyLife brand grew to include EbonyLife Films and EbonyLife Studios with eight blockbusters under their belt.

Mo Abudu has received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Babcock University in 2014 and one in 2018 for her contributions to the broadcasting industry in Nigeria by the University of Westminster in London.

Abudu is highly sought after for her knowledge of the African and global creative industry. She has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences in the Producer membership category, making her the first Sub-Saharan African woman to join the Oscars. Forbes Magazine described her as ‘Africa’s Most Successful Woman’, and in 2021 and 2023, named Abudu as one of the ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’. 2021 was rounded off with Abudu also being counted amongst the Variety500 2021, the benchmark of influencers shaping the global entertainment industry.

Mo has signed deals with partners including Sony, Netflix, AMC, Will and Jada Smith’s Westbrook Studios, Will Packer Productions, Starz and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Lionsgate TV, as well as the BBC, to bring original and progressive African stories to the global stage.

Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara state

Olufolake Abdulrazaq was admitted into the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in History in 1988 after which she proceeded for her one year mandatory National Youth Service Corp at the 1st Mechanised Infantry Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna from 1988 to 1989.

In 1990, she bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication before she proceeded to acquire a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy in 1991, all at the prestigious University of Lagos. On 5th of October 2019, Olufolake Abdulrazaq was conferred with Doctor of science Honoris Causa (DSC Hons) in Excellent Governance and social empowerment by the European American University.

Olufolake started her public service career in 1993 at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where through hard work, dedication and forthrightness, ascended the ladder to the peak of her chosen career. Abdulrazaq was the third secretary/foreign service officer at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lagos liaison office from 1994 – 1998, where she proceeded to the Nigerian High Commission, London, where she served as Counsellor; Political Affairs, Trade, Investment and Administration from 1998 to 2004.

From November 2017 to September 2018, she served as the acting Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja; she was also the Acting Director and Head Trade, investment and economic cooperation division from September 2018 to April 2019.

Her personal initiative called Ajike People’s Support centre, is a well thought-out strategy, basically for her to be able to reach more vulnerable groups like women, youth, and children. She hopes to reach even more indigent people.

Aishatu Bubaram, Group Executive, Commercial Banking North Division, FirstBank

Aishatu Bubaram was appointed Group Executive, Commercial Banking North Division, FirstBank in February 2023, making her the first female from Northern Nigeria to attain an executive management position in the bank.

Aishatu is a certified accountant of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and Honorary Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Maiduguri, and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in International Money, Finance and Investment from Brunel University, London.

She has attended several leadership development programs from Wharton Business School – University of Pennsylvania in the United States, Lagos Business School, IESE Business School Barcelona, Spain & Cranfield University, UK where she obtained certifications.

Besides her illustrious banking career, Aishatu is involved in humanitarian work. She is the Founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Hearty Hands Humanity Foundation, a foundation dedicated to saving and enriching the lives of women and children, focusing on child education and healthcare.

She currently serves on the Board of FBN Bank Guinea, Alternate Global Chairman, FirstBank Women Network and Alternate Chairman, First Academy Governing Council, First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries.

Aishatu is happily married with children.

Olori Boye-Ajayi, President, Borderless Trade Network

Olori Boye-Ajayi is a visionary leader and catalyst for change, dedicated to driving Africa’s trade transformation and empowering women across the continent. With almost 15 years of experience in trade and investment, women empowerment, and sustainable development, she has established herself as a thought leader and expert in Africa’s structural transformation strategy.

The is an author and a current student at the prestigious Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, pursuing a Public Policy program. Olori is currently a Member of the Working Group, AfCFTA Trade, and Industrial Development Advisory Council, and serves as a Board Member for Made in Nigeria Commodities Export. In addition to her strategic insights, she has successfully secured funding and trade finance exceeding $1,000,000 for women in the export community and facilitated exports to Australia, the U.S., and the United Kingdom.

Her impact extends beyond her advisory roles. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment and trade development across the continent, she was recognised as an honoree in the Excellence in Trade and Investment category at the African Achievers Award, 2023 which held at the Palace of Westminster, Houses of Parliament, UK. She was also a finalist for the ‘30 Leading Women in the African Supply Chain Industry in 2023.’ She has been a facilitator, mentor, and a project partner with the Academy for Women Entrepreneur (AWE), a White House initiative to enhance the economic development of female entrepreneurs from 2019 to 2022.

In 2021, she was appointed by the Honourable Commissioner of Trade and Investment of Vanuatu to Nigeria and South Africa to execute the ‘Women in Investment – WINher’ programme. Olori’s influence extends to academia, where she served as a Guest Lecturer at the Lagos Business School, teaching the Executive MBA class on International Trade topics from 2018 to 2022.

Her achievements also include being the first female Ambassador for Afreximbank MANSA Ambassador in Nigeria in 2021 and earning a place in the Top 100 Inspiring Women in Africa Award by Leading Ladies Africa in 2021 and 2023.

Throughout her career, Olori has made significant contributions to trade facilitation and economic growth. As the Managing Director of Borderless Trade, she spearheaded empowerment and trade facilitation programmes for thousands of women entrepreneurs. Passionate about empowering women in business, she founded the Borderless Trade Network Nigeria & Liberia, establishing a network of thousands of women across various industries. Through strategic partnerships, she has delivered impactful workshops, seminars, and capacity- building programs, making a significant impact on these women. Her initiatives have fostered collaboration, networking, and support among women, leading to the achievement of their business goals.