The Board of TVC Communications, owners of TVC News, TVC Entertainment channel, Max FM, and Adaba FM, has announced the appointment of Victoria Abiola Ajayi as its new Group CEO and Managing Director.

This appointment comes after Andrew Hanlon stepped down as the Group CEO after a successful 7 years to pursue new opportunities.

Mrs. Victoria Ajayi is a seasoned finance leader with over 15 years of professional experience across local and international organizations.

She has served TVC Communications in different capacities, which led to her last role as Deputy Chief Finance Officer, where she assisted the outgoing CEO in navigating the complexities of the industry and driving the company forward.

In addition to Mrs. Ajayi’s extensive experience in strategic management, she brings forward a wealth of experience in not just finance but leadership capabilities.

Speaking on what she has to offer, Mrs. Ajayi said, “I bring a strong educational background that complements my professional expertise. As a Fellow of ACCA with an MBA from IESE Business School, I come with a unique blend of expertise in not just finance but leadership capabilities that will drive business growth.

“Similarly, as a member of the Institute of Directors and The Society for Corporate Governance, Nigeria, I am committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical leadership in our organisation. Having participated in programmes at prestigious institutions such as Cambridge Judge Business School, Harvard Business School, and BBC, I am fully committed to building upon our past successes and leading our company to new heights of innovation, resilience, and prosperity.

“With the support of our talented team and the guidance of the board, I am confident that we will continue to be a leader in the media and broadcast industry.”

Her appointment takes effect May 1, 2024.