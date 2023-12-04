TVC News Correspondent Bamidele Ajayi has won the maiden Yoruba Day Outstanding Performance in Broadcast Media Category Award in Anambra state.

The intercommunity sociocultural event held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state.

The culture of Peaceful environment breeds society cohesion, flourishing investment climate, promotes sound reasoning, enhance economic activities, academic development and potent business competition.

At this maiden Yoruba Cultural Day Event held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, organized by Yoruba Academics, Non-Academic staff and Students, is a clear demonstration of peaceful living atmosphere in Anambra state.

The state Commissioner of Police and the Federal Road Safety Sector Commander spoke more on the need for the people to sustain peaceful coexistence with all citizens living in the state.

Chairman of the event commended the peaceful conduct of Yoruba people in the state, using the university environment as his base for comparison.

Leader of Yoruba community in Awka, underscores the need for them to invest more in South East, adding that it is home to people with legitimate means of livelihood.

The convener of the event charged Yoruba residence in Anambra to continue being good ambassador of South West in the South East Region.

The event featured keynote speeches, cultural displays and outstanding performance awards to TVC News Correspondent Bamiidele Ajayi, state police Commissioner,, Sector Commander of FRSC and host of other notable Yoruba Indigenes residing in Anambra state.