Kwara NUJ veteran broadcaster, Yemi Ademokoya dead

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Council, has announced the death of one of its members, veteran broadcaster Yemi Ademokoya.

She died on Saturday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, Ilorin, after a brief illness.

Ademokoya was the treasurer of the National League of Veteran Journalists, Kwara State Chapter, until her death.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday, the Kwara State Council of the Nigerian Journalists (NUJ) expressed condolences to the family of the veteran broadcast journalist.

The Union said in a statement signed by the Council’s Chairman, Abdullateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, and Secretary, Comrade Omotayo Ayanda, that the news of the sudden death of the vibrant journalist in the state came as a rude shock and disbelief.

According to the statement, the Kwara NUJ will remember her vibrancy because she contributed positively to the journalism profession.

Ademokoya’s death was a huge loss for the broadcasting industry and the journalism profession, the statement added.

The union, on the other hand, prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Chief Mrs Yemi Ademokoya Agboola, was 67years old, she left behind a family, children, and grandchildren.