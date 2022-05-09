Lagos State arraigns Broadcaster for Sharing Chrisland Sex Video

A 40-year-old broadcaster, Uche Igwe has been arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly sharing the sex video of the 10-year- old Chrisland Schools’ student on twitter.

Uche Igwe, who resides at No. 14 Ogundare Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was arraigned on a two-count charge of cyber-stalking and breach of peace.

Prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, said Igwe intentionally shared the video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in sexual intercourse with another student in Dubai on Twitter.

He added that the defendant used his personal Twitter handle, @uchedark, to share the video on the internet for public viewing without the consent of the student’s parents or the school.

The prosecutor further told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18, on the Twitter micro blogging app.

The alleged offences contravene Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Igwe, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

Adedayo ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards.

She also directed that one of the sureties must be a land owner, adding that all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She also ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned till June 13 for further mention.

Section 24 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015 provides for 10 years’ imprisonment for cyber stalking.

Breach of peace is punishable with three months’ jail term under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

A video clip involving five students of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, engaging in sexual activities at a World Schools Games in Dubai, went viral sometime in April on the Twitter micro Blogging app.

The scandal led to the shutting down of all campuses of the school which has since been reversed by the State Government.