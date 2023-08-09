Meta-owned social media messaging application WhatsApp has announced it is rolling out screen sharing and landscape mode features for video calls.

“We’re adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp,” CEO Meta, Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

These two features will take WhatsApp closer to specialised video conferencing apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

Screen sharing allows users to share a live view of their screen during a call.

The feature can be initiated by clicking on the ‘share’ icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen, the company said in a release.

“You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone,” Meta said.

WhatsApp has accelerated the pace at which it introduces new features in recent years. It added the ability to transfer chat history from Android to iOS (and vice versa), group video calls, animated stickers and larger emojis, sticker recommendations, chat locks, and the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices.