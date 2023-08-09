Following Beijing’s highest rains on record, 33 people have been confirmed dead and 18 are still missing, according to officials on Wednesday.

In recent weeks, China’s capital has experienced record-breaking downpours that have damaged the city’s infrastructure and flooded large portions of the suburbs and adjacent territories.

Floods in China’s southwest Sichuan province also claimed the lives of seven people, according to state media.

Authorities in the capital stated on Wednesday that 33 people had die in recent inclement weather in Beijing, primarily as a result of flooding and building collapses, nearly double the amount given by officials on Tuesday last week.

Beijing’s vice-mayor expressed his condolences to those who had died.

Scores have died in the floods across northern China, with Beijing officials saying on Friday 147 deaths or disappearances last month were caused by natural disasters.

In Hebei province, which neighbours Beijing, 15 were reported to have died and 22 were missing.

And in northeastern Jilin, 14 died and one person was reported missing on Sunday.

Further north in Heilongjiang, state media reported dozens of rivers had water levels rise above “warning markers” in recent days.

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.