LASG re-arraigns broadcaster for posting sex video of Chrisland students online

On-air personality, Uche Igwe popularly known as Darksam, has been rearraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ court, Yaba, for allegedly sharing the sex video of a Chrisland Schools pupil.

In May this year, the Nigeria Police Force arraigned the 40-year old defendant who works with Metro FM, Lagos state, on a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, had also admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

But, on Tuesday July 25, The Lagos State government, through its counsel, Omolola Saliu, re-arraigned the defendant on a fresh one-count charge, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The new charge accused Mr Igwe of distributing via his twitter handle on April 18, the sex video of some Chrisland who were in Dubai for a World Schools Games.

The offense is said to be contrary to Section 23(2) of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021.

If found guilty, he risks a seven-year custodial sentence.

Trial was adjourned till September 28, 2022.