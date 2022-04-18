Updated: LASG shuts all Chrisland schools pending probe over pupils’ actions

The Lagos State government has announced on Monday the shutdown of all Chrisland Schools in the state following an alleged sexual scandal involving some pupils in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The school has at least seven branches in the state.

Chrisland School has sent some representatives To Dubai in March to take part in the World School Games, a four-day annual competition with schools from all over the world.

The news of the alleged sexual violation trickled in when Ubi Franklin, a talent manager, accused the school of complicity in the sexual violation involving the minor and another male pupil. The video of the act was said to been made and posted online.

In a press release, the state government, said investigations of the case are underway.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.”

The government also warned those in possession or circulating the sex tape to desist from such acts or be ready to spend 14 years in jail as prescribed by the law.

Last week, Chrisland reportedly suspended the ten-year-old female student for what they described as “improper behaviour.”

In the suspension letter, dated April 14, the school told the girl’s parents that she was a “major participant” in a truth-or-dare game with other male pupils.