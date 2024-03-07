The Head teacher of LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Sani Abdullahi has confirmed that 287 students from the Primary and secondary school were kidnapped by bandits.

He revealed that he was also among those kidnapped but later escape alongside some students.

During Governor Uba Sani’s visit, Abdullahi provided a breakdown, stating that 187 students from the secondary section and 125 from the primary section were abducted, with 25 later returning.

He also revealed that a vigilante member attempting to rescue the victims was killed and has since been buried.

Governor Uba Sani assured the community during his visit that the government is committed to ensuring the safe and unharmed return of the kidnapped students.