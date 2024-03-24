287 students abducted by armed terrorists from a school in Kuriga, Chikun local council of Kaduna state, have been freed after enduring at least 17 days in captivity.

The circumstances surrounding their release remain unclear, with questions arising about whether ransom was paid to the kidnappers or if security forces were involved in their rescue.

Governor Uba Sani made the announcement early Sunday morning, extending gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Nigerians.

Additionally, the Governor commended National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu for effectively coordinating the operations of security agencies, leading to the successful return of the abducted students.

Recall that gunmen had forcibly taken the students and a teachers from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School on March 7th.

While unconfirmed reports suggested the bandits demanded N1 billion for their release by March 27th, the exact details of any ransom payment remain undisclosed.

Governor Sani is anticipated to personally welcome the students back to Kaduna State, marking the end of a distressing period.