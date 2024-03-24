Nigerian Defence Headquarters has confirmed that 137 individuals, comprising 76 females and 61 males, were successfully rescued.

This was contained in a statement by Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations who said “The hostages are same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State”

He further stated, “The military, in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies nationwide, conducted a coordinated search and rescue operation to secure the hostages.”

Major General Buba disclosed that the students were rescued in Zamfara State and will be transported and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

His statement underscores the ongoing efforts to locate and rescue other hostages, while ensuring that the terrorists responsible for these crimes are apprehended, tried, and brought to justice under Nigerian law.

Additionally, he says troops are intensifying their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community, Delta State.

PRESS RELEASE ON RESCUE OF HOSTAGES KIDNAPPED IN SCHOOL AT KURIGA IN CHIKUN LGA OF KADUNA STATE

1. It would be recalled that , on 7 March 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State. During the incident unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted. Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

2. Accordingly, in the early hours of 24 March 2024, the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued the hostages. The hostages are same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

3.The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise of 76 females and 61 male. They were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

4. Relatedly, it would be recalled that on 21 Mar 24, troops equally rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada LGA of Sokoto State. These hostages were handed over to the Sokoto State Government. These efforts demonstrate the armed forces resolve to finding other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

4. These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law. Troops are employing similar effort to trackdown the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State. Justice await the culprits, as they can not go unpunished.

EDWARD BUBA

Major General

Director Defence Media Operations

24 March 2024

