Pictures from the Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna state where the abducted children who Sunday morning regained their freedom are being expected from Zamfara State where they were freed confirms the good news among locals for the awaited return of the rescued children.

A statement from the Defence Headquarters by Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations says 137 individuals, comprising 76 females and 61 males, were rescued.

Heads of security agencies as well as senior officials of the Kaduna state government have also arrived the Government house and are waiting.

Troop of the Nigerian Police force are filed outside, for now it is unclear for what purpose.