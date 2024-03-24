Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has expressed delight at the successful rescue of the abducted Kuriga school children.

He also commended the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, The Nationals Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the police and other security agencies in facilitating the rescue operation.

Governor Sani conveyed his satisfaction upon receiving 200 police troops and two armored personnel carriers (APCs), which were promised by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, two weeks ago.

He emphasized that the presence of the troops and APCs will significantly enhance the ability of the Kaduna state government to respond more effectively to its security challenges.