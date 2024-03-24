The National Association Of Nigerian Students, NANS, has appreciated the efforts of the Kaduna State Governor in the rescue of the abducted students of Kuriga School in the Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

NANS Appreciates the Kaduna State Government on the Release of Abducted Kuriga School Children

24/03/2024, Abuja

On behalf of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), I write to express our heartfelt appreciation to you, the Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, and the good people of Kaduna State for the successful release of the 287 Kuriga school children who were abducted by kidnappers.

We commend your swift action and relentless efforts in ensuring the safe return of these innocent children to their families. Your commitment and dedication to the security and welfare of the citizens of Kaduna State are truly commendable. This act of bravery and efficiency has demonstrated your administration’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

The release of these children brings hope and relief not only to their families but also to the entire nation. The trauma and anxiety that the parents, guardians, and well-wishers endured during this period can never be underestimated. Your leadership has shown that the government is committed to the well-being of its citizens and will not tolerate any form of criminality.

While we celebrate this successful rescue operation, it is important to note that this incident serves as a wake-up call for all stakeholders. We urge both the government and the people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring the safety and security of our schools and communities. It is imperative that we take immediate steps to beef up security measures, particularly in vulnerable areas, to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate events.

Furthermore, we implore the government to prioritize the provision of adequate security personnel, infrastructure, and resources to schools across the state. This will create an environment conducive to learning and reassure parents and guardians that their children are safe within the school premises.

We call on parents, guardians, and school authorities to remain vigilant and collaborate with security agencies to ensure the safety of our children. It is essential to educate students on personal safety and security consciousness, empowering them to identify and report any suspicious activities within their environment.

Once again, we extend our deepest appreciation to you, Your Excellency, and the Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, for your prompt action in securing the release of the abducted Kuriga school children. Your commitment to the well-being and security of the citizens of Kaduna State is commendable, and we believe that with continued collaborative efforts, we can create a safer environment for all.

Thank you for your unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Kaduna State.

Comrade Pedro Chibuzo Obi GCNS,

President,

National Association of Nigerian Students.