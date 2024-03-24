President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of the abducted Kuriga School Children in Kaduna State.

The President also harped on the importance of close synergy and collaboration between all tiers of government on issues of Security in his reaction to the release.

The President also commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Kaduna State Government for the diligence and dispatch with which the issue was handled.

He also welcomed the release of the Tsangaya Islamiyya Students in Sokoto State commending all those involved in securing the freedom of the abductees.

He assured all Nigerians that his administration is deploying everything within its powers to ensure that Schools remain what they are as bastions of learning and Education not lairs of wanton abductions.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU WELCOMES RELEASE OF KURIGA SCHOOL CHILDREN, SAYS SCHOOLS MUST BE MADE SAFE AND SECURE FOR LEARNING

President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 24, 2024