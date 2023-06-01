The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it will continue to collaborate with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in its effort to sanitize the country’s education sector.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Babatunde Akinteye, NANS Vice President, External Affairs, issued to newsmen in Lagos recently.

According to him, the board has invested alot in ensuring that the sector is not forced down the drains, by those who do not mean well for the country and the future of the children.

Akinteye added that the promptness to issues of malpractices and other corrupt practices in the country’s education sector by the board, had been one of the strongest pillars, still holding the system against a final collapse.

The student body appreciated the leadership of JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede for his intervention to decongest direct entry centres and extend the closing date for more candidates to be able to complete their registrations.

“Lagos was given another registration centre, which is the JKK CBT centre on Ikorodu road and thereafter the decongestion continued. The issue now is this: due to an extension by the board of the closing date, the Direct Entry candidates have relaxed.

“They have stopped going for registration and it shouldn’t be so. This second phase of extension closes any time from now.

” I therefore want to use this medium to thank the JAMB registrar once again for this rare privilege. I am also appealing to the Direct Entry candidates to and I want to believe that, they have gone to complete their registrations before the stipulated deadline to avoid the unnecessary 11th hour rush that is inimical to us.

“I also wish to inform institutions of higher learning across the country and beyond, who are culpable in this certificate sales saga, that we are compiling their names and we shall expose them all in no record time,” he warned.

He also pleaded with Nigerian students shun all acts capable of compromising their future, avoid cutting corners and rather emulate the country’s past ad present who had always been patriotically sincere, diligent and meticulous in all their dealings.

The statement also stated that the one week window would come to an end on Tuesday, May 30, with no plans for further extension.