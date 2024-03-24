With the growing concerns of food insecurity in Nigeria, a call has gone to Nigerians asking them to embrace farming to mitigate the current situation of food scarcity and ensure food accessibility for all citizens.

Lawmaker Representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo state, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe made the call when she distributed food items to indigent members of her constituency in Ibadan.

This is part of efforts aimed at addressing the United Nations report which estimated in 2023 that 25 million people in Nigeria, approximately 15% of the total population, are food insecure, a situation attributed to regional instability, climate change, and inflation.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and food security collaborated with the Lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency to distribute food palliatives to members and association of various communities within the constituency.

She believes that embracing the Agricultural practice would not only facilitate the distribution of food but also contribute to socioeconomic advancement, particularly at the grassroots level.

The Gesture is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ameliorating hunger it’s citizens in the country.