The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has urged Nigerians to embrace insurance as a way of relieving loss, especially in businesses and property loss.

The Emir announced this during a courtesy visit to the Emir’s palace in Kano by the administration of the National Insurance Commission, led by the commissioner for insurance, Olorundare Thomas.

According to a statement published by the commission, Emir Bayero also encouraged the commission to guarantee insurers’ insurance duties are appropriately satisfied and praised the agency’s leadership for enormous steps and efforts in growing the Nigerian insurance industry.

He also reiterated that insurance is no doubt an important aspect of human life as extensive research has shown that insurance is not conflicting with religious belief, especially with the coming of Takaful insurance.

He thanked the commission for the visit and promised to support insurance deepening in the country and further assured he would consider the invitation to the coming national conference on insurance.