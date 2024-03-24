A non governmental Organization based in Osun State has provided food items to over twenty thousand residents of the State to reduce hunger.

The gesture is part of efforts to reduce the impact of the current economic challenges which has led to increase in prices of food items and other commodities.

Beneficiaries cut across various towns and communities in ten local Governments that make-up Osun West Senatorial District.

Founder of the NGO, Oluwaseun Basil-Alabi, represented by Gboyega Bakare said aside from the monthly food distribution, a number of programmes are also being carried out to help residents.

He believes Government alone cannot be left to the task of making life comfortable for the citizens.

Items distributed include Rice, Garri, Noodles, Beans, among others.