President Bola Tinubu has urged associates, friends and well wishers not to put together any celebratory programme for his 72nd birthday which comes up on the 29th of March.

The President disclosed this in a statement by his special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President added that the decision is in line with the current Economic challenges facing the nation.

According to President Tinubu, as Leader of the nation and a statesman, he is busy working on solutions to the current challenges and cannot afford the distraction that a birthday celebration will bring.

He however urged his friends, well wishers and political associates to donate money, food and other items to charity in lieu of any celebration or celebratory event on his 72nd birthday.

The President who pointed at the Security breaches across the country and the killing of personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Police in Delta State said the mood of the nation is not celebratory and as its leader, he cannot do otherwise.

STATE HOUSE PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT TINUBU’S 72nd BIRTHDAY ON MARCH 29, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn 72 on Friday March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader and a statesman.

During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

As the leader of our country, President Tinubu in deference to this challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people.

According to him, because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.

President Tinubu enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.

Although the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy

March 24, 2024