Displaced persons victims of activities of terrorists bandits in Rabba local government area of Sokoto state have been provided with foods and other relief materials to assist in alleviating their suffering.

A non governmental organisations that visited Rabba community where most of the victims are taken refuge in a makeshift shelter says the feeding session was aimed at reaching the residents of IDPs camp with a comfortable day feedings, to feel the same way other people in affluent homes feed.

Permanent Secretary Sokoto state Ministry of Social welfare and humanitarian affairs Amina Jakada who participated in the distribution of the items appreciate the gesture of the organisation for complimenting government efforts

She said the state government is finalising arrangement to ensure most of the displaced persons are resettled in their various communities with the improved peace being experience in the various communities.