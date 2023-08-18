Nigerian Superstar Singer, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reportedly lost his mum, Mrs Jane Balogun.

Reports has it that Mrs Jane Balogun Died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The exact details of her death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

The singer, Wizkid, has also yet to make an official announcement on her death.

Mrs Jane Balogun has been an unwavering supporter of her son’s, Wizkid, musical career, with him dedicating songs to her for her sacrifices.