Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal is seeking the Intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA especially in assisting displaced Persons across the state.

The Intervention according to the Governor cut across food and non-food items, skill acquisition, empowerment tools, mental health and mental trauma specialists, field trauma units among others

This is due to the negative effect of the activities of armed bandits which has also affected agricultural and commercial activities in the state.

Women, children and the aged from Different Communities in Zamfara were displaced by Terrorists and the burden of accommodation and feeding largely lays on the state government

This is why the Dauda Lawal’s administration is seeking for a helping hand from NEMA.

A press statement issued by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says, the Governor made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit on the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed in his in Abuja

The Governor and his entourage were received by NEMA Director General and other senior officials of the agency

The statement said the visit was in line with Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitment to knock on any available door that would be benefit to the people of Zamfara

Zamfara state according to Governor Lawal had received series of assistance from NEMA over the years, but is still seeking for more to be able to restore the lost hope of the displaced Persons

“ I acknowledged the fact that Zamfara State has had so much from NEMA in terms of regular interventions and empowerment support aimed at restoring human dignity to the displaced persons” Gov. Dauda said.

“I’m pleading for more for Zamfara, considering the economy of the state, where the effects of banditry have devastated the Agricultural sector, commercial and other sectors” He added.

“Zamfara State needs Federal Government interventions, especially from agencies like NEMA, to complement the effort of the state government in it’s quest to put smiles on the faces of the masses” he said.

“The special intervention we need cut across food and non-food items, skill acquisition, empowerment tools, mental health and mental trauma specialists among others” Gov. Lawal appealed

Responding, the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib, assured of the agency’s readiness to contribute to the plight of the affected Persons

Mr. Habib however thanked Governor Lawal for the visit and wish him Success in everything.

The NEMA DG pledged to continue to respond to the distress calls of the people of Zamfara State at all times.