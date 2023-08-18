The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has reaffirmed that the ongoing harmonisation drive in the FCT is a marathon not a sprint, as such, all concerns raised by stakeholders will be considered and addressed accordingly.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on revenue harmonisation with Kuje Area Council in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, stated that as the project takes shape, stakeholders are encouraged to ask questions and the Service is committed to providing answers, addressing concerns and fostering greater understanding.

According to him, the signed MoU between FCT-IRS and Kuje Area Council will provide interested parties with a clear framework outlining their respective roles and shared responsibilities including.

The permanent secretary of FCTA Olusola Olusade, believes the harmonisation initiative will address issues related to multiple taxation and foster a more business-friendly environment in the city.