The appointment of Former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong as the minister for labor and employment by President Bola Tinubu has received strong commendation and applause from stakeholders in Plateau State.

The portfolio, as perceived, is a well-deserved one following the achievements recorded by the former governor as the APC presidential Campaign Director general, which saw the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential polls.

Our correspondent in Plateau State, Funom Joshua, went round the state capital to get the reactions of residents on the latest development.

The announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s Ministerial portfolio has sparked media waves across the 36 states and the FCT, even outside the country.

Citizens keenly awaited what portfolios President Bola Tinububwould give those on his Ministerial list.

Now the list is out and cabinet members of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are expected to function as technocrats.

The right fit is key and Nigerians are taking the release of the portfolio list with all seriousness .

In Jos, the Plateau State capital, residents have welcomed the choice of former governor, Simon Lalong, as minister of Labour and employment.

As the minister of labor and employment, Mr. Lalong’s main duty is to prioritize cordial relationships among Workers and employers in the public and private sectors.

The Plateau State Chairman of The Nigeria Labour Congress, believes this is a task Mr. Lalong has proven himself capable of undertaking from his past dealings with Labour

He calls on the former governor to use his office and settle the University -HND Degree dichotomy, and other issues of importance for workers and employees.

So much is expected from the ministers, knowing the antecedents of President Bola Tinubu and his leadership principles.

