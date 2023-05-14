Following the appointment by President Muhammodu Buhari of a new board and chief executive of the North East Development Commission, residents of the region seek a greater impact of the intervention agency.

The North East arm of the Arewa Youth Forum wants the new board to focus on the commission’s primary mandate of promoting peace, rehabilitation and development in the region.

Twelve years of mindless killings and destruction.

For decades to come, the impact of the Insurgency and terrorism on the northeast region would be obvious.

To speed up rehabilitation and recovery, the federal government, in 2017, established the North East Development Commission.

A few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed twelve persons to run the intervention agency for the next five years subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Residents of the embattled region are pleased by this appointment.

The northeast stabilization and development master plan is a roadmap containing priority areas and long-term strategies to rebuild the region.

The clear agenda set for the new board and executives is strict adherence to this master plan.

NEDC GIVES INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS TO SCHOOLS

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed instructional materials to 56 schools in Adamawa State.

The NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Goni Alkali says the commission is determined to add more values to the education of the disadvantaged communities in the zone through various intervention.

The North East Development Commission has touched millions of lives of vulnerable people in all the states making the zone.

The commission is also noted to have contributed significantly to education, health and empowerment by creating job opportunities for the unemployed youths.

At this event, the Commission is sharing 102,600 twenty leaves of exercise books, 85,440 of 40 leaves exercise books, 83,520 pieces of sixty leaves exercise books and 200 school bags to 56 primary schools in the state.

The managing director NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali is represented at the event

He says the intervention is to encourage enrollment of children in primary schools.

Construction of schools, class rooms, provision of scholarships, training of teachers, provisions of furniture, laboratory and sporting equipments, are all being undertaken to ensure a sound educational system in the North East.

Adamawa government is pleased at the intervention and commends the agency’s plan of action to revamp education sector.

The benefiting primary schools are optimistic that the books and other items would encourage pupils to learn more.

The people in the region are hopeful that NEDC activities will continue with president Muhammadu Buhari having recently written to the Senate seeking confirmation of 12 nominees to the governing board of the commission.