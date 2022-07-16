Osun 2022: Ilobu, Okini residents commend INEC for peaceful conduct

Residents of Ilobu and Okinni in Osun Central Senatorial District have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and Security agencies for the smooth conduct of election in the area.

They say what they witnessed today was an improvement from the last major election held in the state.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that as early as 7.30 in the morning most of the polling units in the area already have the presence of security men and INEC adhoc staff setting up for the task ahead of them.

At Polling Unit 3 ward 004 located at St Paul Grammar School Ilobu, electorate were seen checking the voters’ list pasted on the wall, while others who have confirmed their names were seen waiting for the commencement of the exercise.

At Ward 004, polling Unit 9, Ilobu, accreditation and voting started at exactly 8.30am. Preference was given to the elderly one by the youths in the community.

One of the elders in the community says he’s been participating in elections since 1965 but the process of this year’s election appeared to be the best.

The BVAS machine was unable to recognize the Governorship Candidate of Labour Party and he had to wait for close to 8 minutes before he was able to cast his vote.

On security arrangement and the conduct of the exercise by the election umpire, a former Secretary to Osun State Government says it was a great improvement from the past.

The people of Osun have decided, their decision would be made known by the electoral umpire and whoever emerges will lead the people of Osun for another 4 years.

