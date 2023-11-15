A number of political parties that took part in the recently concluded Bayelsa State gubernatorial election have conveyed their appreciation to the Independent National Electoral Commission for organizing an impartial, equitable, and trustworthy election within the State.

This was announced at a news conference in Yenagoa, where they also congratulated Douye Diri, the incumbent governor, on winning the election.

Hours after Governor Douye Diri emerged victorious at the polls, reactions have continued to trail his victory.

Advertisement

Some of the opposition parties at the press briefing include the Allied People’s Movement, Accord Party, and the Zenith Labour Party.

They are happy with the peaceful conduct of the Governorship election in Bayelsa State and expressed their appreciation to the Independent Electoral Commission for a free and fair exercise and hail the security agencies for their professional disposition during the election.

They want all aggrieved parties to accept defeat and work with the Governor-elect, Douye Diri for the betterment of the good people of Bayelsa State.

While other political parties have since rejected the outcome of the election, many are optimistic that the victory of the PDP will spur more development in the State.