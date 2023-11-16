Traditional rulers in Kogi State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and other stakeholders for the peaceful and credible conduct of the governorship election, which held in the state last Saturday.

They congratulated the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo and affirmed the traditional institutions’ continuous commitment to collaborate with the Kogi State Government to enhance the unity and development achieved under the current administration.

The monarchs spoke when they paid a congratulatory visit to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, at his GRA residence, in Okene.s

The Atta Igala and serving President of the Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Mathew Alaji Opaluwa Ogwuche-Akpa, said the purpose of their visit was to celebrate with the Governor, his administration, and the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, for the peaceful and successful governorship polls held on November 11, 2023.

Represented by Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, the monarch recalled their peace accord meeting with relevant stakeholders before the election.

Governor Bello, accompanied by Governor-elect Usman Ododo, expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers for their prayers and the pivotal roles they played in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the November 11 election.

He commended His Royal Majesty, Williams Keke, the Aguma of Bassa, and His Royal Highness Bukar-Khalid, the Ohiogba of Mozum, for their contributions to the peaceful election and the overwhelming victory for the APC in Bassa land.