A seven man committee has been set up by a Non Governmental Organization, New Initiative for Social Development, to ensure regular payment and proper utilisation of tax in Ekiti State.The committee named “Tax for Service Group”, Ekiti State comprises representatives from different sectors in the state such as Artisans, market women, community leaders among others.

Addressing newsmen after a stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti, representative of the committee, Pastor Akin Abimbola explained that the group would serve as representative of tax payers and ensure effective monitoring of government programmes to ensure that the money realized were used judiciously.

He noted that members of the committee would also embark on campaign to enlighten the public on the need to pay their tax as well as periodic dialogue with government for proper utilisation of the tax

Pastor Abimbola promised that the committee would guide against multiple taxation that often discourage people from paying their tax.

According to him, if government fails to use tax for societal development, it will be called out.

The initiative was powered by Situation Room, UK International Development in partnership with New Initiative for Social Development. Track up……Pastor Akin Abimbola