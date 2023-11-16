Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has announced 10,000 and 25,000 wage increment for State Workers beginning from December 2023 To April 2024, to cushion the effect of Fuel Subsidy Removal on the state economy.

He made the declaration when he received in audience members of the state Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Executives at the Government House Enugu.

The removal of fuel subsidy has no doubt impacted on the social economic wellbeing of many.

The Federal Government designed several stop gap measures, provides Palliatives and did a pay rise for federal civil servants.

To reduce the burden of Subsidy Removal on the state Economy, Governor Peter Mbah has announced a 5-month palliatives pay rise between 10,000 to 25,000 naira depending on different levels workers are in Enugu state.

The Governor explains that it has expanded the state social register to accommodate up to 260,000 indigents people with at least 1,000 persons per wards, captured in the register.

Labour Union leaders expressed joy emphasising that this is without protests.

The state government had earlier carried out interventions programmes by providing Rice, Beans and Palliatives to indigent families as measures to reduce the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the people

Governor Mbah seized the medium to announce what the state is doing in education sector by constructing 260 smart schools, with teachers quarters to enhance proximity to the school, embark on aggressive program to provide access to basic needs like water and end open defecation as well as earmarking 1.5 Billion Naira to carry out community social development programmes.