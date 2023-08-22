The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has announced measures geared towards cushioning the effects of the current economic situation in state, occasioned by the resultant effects of subsidy removal.

Soludo made the announcement in a state-wide broadcast in Agulu after declaring open the first Anambra State Executive and Legislative Joint Retreat.

The Governor announced an additional non taxable cash award of #12,000 added to the 10% salary increase effected by his administration in 2023 to be paid to over 59,000 civil servants and pensioners in the state with effect from first of September to December 2023.

He announced tax exemption for Okada Drivers, Artisans, Barrow Pushers, hawkers, small businesses operating below one hundred thousand Naira, 20% reduction on IGR payment by Bus drivers.