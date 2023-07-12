The Rivers State Government has flagged off a Mass Transit Scheme in response to the high cost of transportation since the removal of petrol subsidy in the country.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara who performed the ceremony in Port Harcourt says this is part of his administration’s strategy to reduce the burden

of the harsh economy on the people.

In the last few weeks, transport fare in Rivers State, especially within the capital city, Port Harcourt, has risen by one hundred percent and

more along many routes.

In addition to increase in the prices of consumer goods like food, many commuters now find it difficult to afford public transportation.

The plight of the people is one that resonates with the State Government.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy said the buses would convey passengers for free.

Sustainability and maintenance of this transport palliative as the government calls it would go a long way in determining its impact on the

public.

With this scheme, the Government says it is also creating jobs opportunities.

One common concern is for the commuting public to play its own part to ensure that this vision of Government succeeds by maintaining

orderliness as they use the free bus service.