The Borno state government has released 80 buses and pick-up vans for free to transport farmers from their communities to farmlands across the state.

This is to reduce the high cost of living caused by the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

Governor Babagana Zulum explained the gesture to thousands of farmers at Molai village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, saying the 80 vehicles would include 50 luxurious buses from the Borno Express Transport Corporation’s fleet and 30 pick-up vans hired and provided by the state government.

“We are here purposely to support the farmers. You can see thousands of them have gathered and their numbers can reach up to 100,000,” he stated.

“Due to the removal of fuel subsidy, which although has a long-term benefit, cost of transportation has increased. Therefore, Borno State Government has decided to provide 50 buses (and 30 pick-up vans) to convey farmers to their farmlands this rainy season,” the Governor said.