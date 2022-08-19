ISWAP terrorists kidnap six Borno farmers

Suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have kidnapped six farmers in Mafa Local Council of Borno State.

The farmers were said to be abducted while working on their farmlands along Maiduguri/Dikwa road.

Sources say the insurgents attacked the farmers and took them to an unknown location in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mafa local council is about 53 kilometers away from Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

The military has not yet commented on this development