About 73 ISWAP terrorists including their family members have surrendered their weapons to the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola makama, an intelligence military source that 42 of the insurgents and their family members comprising 4 males, 10 females and 28 children, from Bula Bello, Zaramari and Garno village surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion of 21 armored Brigade Bama.

Additionally, 9 ISWAP members, 2 adult females and 6 children from Ukuba, surrendered to the troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza.

Elsewhere, troops of 222 Battalion have killed one Boko Haram terrorist during a night patrol at Waroba General area.