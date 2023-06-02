Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has denied stories making the rounds that he declared nine trillion naira in cash, Investment, and property assets before assuming office.

This is coming days after some social media platforms reported that Mr Lawal declared assets worth nine trillion naira.

The Governor in a statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity Sulaiman Bala Idris described the story as a fabricated lie designed to distract the new government from its quest to Rescue Zamfara

It further says the fake news is part of activities of enemies of the state.

The statement adds that the new government has commenced work and is focused on ensuring it restore the lost glory of the state and bring sanity in governance and deliver on its mandate.

“Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous story planted and pushed in the social media claiming that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has declared assets worth Nine Trillion Naira.

The government is constrained to issue this statement as it is said that lies often repeated (and left unchallenged) take on the face of the truth” the statement said.

“This ridiculous and fabricated lie was created by mischief makers bent on distracting the new Administration of Dauda Lawal” Suleiman added.

“The Provisions on the declaration of assets is entrenched in the Code of Conduct for public officers, which is contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, as amended must comply with by all Public Servants and it remains confidential in the Custody of the code of Conduct Bureau” he Insist.

“All Public officers from the President, Vice president Governors all elected officials and all public servants must complete and submit the assets declaration form as required by the law.

Dauda Lawal has complied with the requirement of the constitution and the contents is held in confidence with the Bureau, a highly respected and professional agency”

The Zamfara Governor through the statement however says he will not be distracted in working for the masses who massively voted him in the march 18th Governorship election to rescue the state.

“We will not be carried away by such fabricated social media stunts, for our government is determined and focused on its resolve to address Insecurity, Education, Healthcare, Agricultural and other Socio-Economic challenges bedevilling the State.

We are also working round the clock to ensure we deliver on the responsibilities and duties that the Governor has sworn an oath to.

“We are putting in our best to rescue and rebuild Zamfara, therefore we remain undistracted and focused”

Governor Dauda Lawal urge the people and friends of the state to disregard any attempt by enemies to cause confusion.

“We urge the general public to please disregard this lie that was deliberately published to distract and discredit this new administration in Zamfara State”.