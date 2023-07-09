Nine oil-producing communities of Kula Kingdom in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State have committed to fighting against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities in the area.

The people made the promise when the President of the National Youth Council Of Nigeria, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo embarked on a sensitisation tour of “Zero Bunkering Activities” in the communities.

These are the Island communities of Kula kingdom in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Here, Pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities are reported in the area.

This communities host the Robert Kiri Flow Station OML 55, Idama Flow Station OML 55 and Belema Flow Station OML 25 where three persons recently died in a boat accident.

In a bid to stop economic sabotage and environmental pollution, the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria embarked on a sensitisation tour to the oil producing communities.

The anti-oil theft advocacy campaign team also visited more communities to sensitise the rural dwellers on the dangers of oil theft.

After the “Zero Bunkering” sensitisation campaign, a call was made to State and Federal Governments to provide basic amenities for the oil producing communities.