Uzodinma expresses concern over continuous crude oil theft

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has described the continued crude oil theft in the southern region as a direct sabotage to the Nigerian economy.

He said this during a meeting with Shell Petroleum management, where he expressed concern over oil theft and stated that the petroleum company’s production halt was due to insecurity, which was terrible for the economy.

Recent manifestations of oil pipeline sabotage have consequences for Nigeria’s national security when evaluated through a new paradigm of national security.

Many are advocating for the adoption of stringent measures aimed at enhancing surveillance of the pipelines, tackling corruption and entrenching good governance in the country.

They believe these are all connected to the security and prosperity of the country.

Shell Petroleum stopped production in Imo as a result of insecurity

At the meeting with Shell officials, the Imo State Governor revealed that oil production will resume in the state as it has been able to restore normalcy.

Concerning the present conflict between the state government and a local automobile manufacturer, the governor indicated that the vehicle manufacturer breached an earlier commitment to construct a maintenance store, as 70% of the vehicles acquired have become obsolete.

Lastweek, the indegenious vehicle manufacturer filed a 2.54 billion naira suit against the Imo State government.