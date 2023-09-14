The Zamfara State Government says plans are underway to acquire fifty eighteen seater buses to facilitate inter and intra state transport service at a low price for its citizens.

The state government added that payment of Scholarship for Zamfara Student’s both home and abroad is undergoing review for excellent delivery.

Governor Dauda Lawal disclosed this at a gathering in Gusau, the state Capital

He says ten thousand youths will be engaged as environmental sanitation taskforce team which in turn create job opportunities and reduce poverty among the teeming unemployed youths

Dr. Dauda Lawal however insist that his administration is working round the clock to ensure it delivers on all it campaign promises and bring rapid development in the state

The Governor enjoined residents to intensify Prayers for divine intervention over the lingering Security Challenges affecting social economy activities in Zamfara.