Armed Bandits have again killed nine and abducted fifty three persons in Makers village in Talata Mafara Local government area of Zamfara state.

Those abducted are mostly women and children.

The bandits in their large number invaded the village at about nine o’clock in the night of Monday and started shooting sporadically to scare away the inhabitants.

A source told TVC News that the bandits were in the village for several hours searching from house to house without any security intervention until they abducted the locals.

The incident according to our source is coming at the time residents of the area have re-strategise to avert attacks on their communities.

Police in the state say they are not aware of the incident as at the time of filling the report and promised to revert after gathering information from their men.