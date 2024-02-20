A group of armed men have abducted ten young women in Mareri community in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state.

The armed men invaded the community early hours of Monday with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically to enable them kidnap the women.

The victims whom were picked from their house, according to eye witness are natives of Anka local government of the state

They are identified as Saratu Marafa, Halimatu Marafa, Rukayya Marafa, Sakina Yusuf Anka, Amina Yusuf Anka, Hafsat Yusuf Anka, Fatima Sani Anka, Suwaiba Mareri, Aslam Jariri and one of their neighbour.

Residents of Mareri area have been facing security problems for a long time, which forced most of the residents to abandoned their homes to safer community.

They are calling on Government at all levels and security agencies to take appropriate measures to improve security in the area.

This is coming twenty four hours after armed bandits attacked police divisional headquarters in Zurmi local government area and killed one police officer, set shops and other properties ablaze.

Police authorities in Zamfara through its spokesperson, Asp. Yazid Abubakar denied knowledge of the incident as at the time of filling this report.